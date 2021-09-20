Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—All district hospitals in Isabela province are operating in overcapacity, its governor said Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases spiked because of the Delta variant.

The province has 22 new active cases of the highly transmissible variant, taking its total active infections to 4,474, according to Governor Rodolfo Albano.

Provincial hospital Faustino MD Memorial has reached 138 percent occupancy rate, while the Cauayan district hospital was at 164 percent, Albano said.

"Puno na. Wala nang beds available. Sa iba . . . 6 ang district hospitals lahat sumosobra na ang bed capacity nila," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Hospitals are full. We've run out of beds. In other hospitals . . . There are 6 district hospitals here. They have reached their bed capacity.)

The province, under the loosest general community quarantine, has enough supply of medicines, such as remdesivir and tocilizumab but lacked in medical oxygen, Albano said.

"Minsan bumbili na kami sa private groups. Medyo kasi nagkukulang na ang supply namin sa oxygen. Iyan ang kulang, pero sa gamot . . . Kumpleto pa kami ng mga gamot dyan," he said.

(Sometimes we buy from private groups, because we're lacking oxygen supply. That's what we lack, but as for medicines . . . We still have complete stock of medicines.)

The province has fully vaccinated 161,000 of its eligible population, while some 217,000 have received their first dose, according to the governor.

It can inoculate up to 200,000 in 3 days, Albano added.