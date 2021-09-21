House OKs TESDA program for ex-drug dependents

MANILA - Voting 178-0-0, the House of Representatives has approved on final reading House Bill 10062, mandating the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to institutionalize a technical-vocational education and training and livelihood program designed for rehabilitated drug dependents.

According to its congressional fact sheet, the bill seeks to institutionalize the TESDA Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and livelihood program dedicated towards the sustainable rehabilitation of former drug dependents.

It also seeks to help former drug dependents become self-reliant, productive and employable and to rebuild the values and confidence of the former drug dependents and to ensure that they will be more equipped in their immersion back to society.

It directs the TESDA, in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), to provide rehabilitated drug dependents with competitive and employable skills which shall enhance their ability to find gainful employment and livelihood opportunities.

It mandates the DOLE to provide incentives to companies which employ rehabilitated drug dependents who have undergone the TVET and livelihood programs.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for consideration. - report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News