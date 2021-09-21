The overall COVID-19 shots the Philippines is expected to receive will hit 100 million by the end of October, an official leading the vaccination drive said on Monday.

Authorities this week took delivery of some 9.5 million vaccine doses, the highest volume of deliveries in a week and raised the total jabs that the country has received so far to about 64.9 million, said vaccine "czar" Carlito Galvez Jr.

"We have now a steadier supply of Sinovac, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and then Moderna and COVAX. We are now renegotiating with the Russian Direct Investment Fund for the Sputnik Light," he said in a taped meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte.

"By the end of October, we will reach more or less 100 million doses delivery to the Philippines," added Galvez, a former military official heading the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

The Philippines, which is fighting one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, has confirmed some 2.3 million coronavirus infections, including about 36,000 deaths overall.

The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 percent of the country's 109 million people before the year ends to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

At least 18.5 million people have been fully inoculated so far.