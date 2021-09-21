Drilon threatens to have PRC revoke Pharmally auditor's license



MANILA - Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon on Tuesday threatened the auditor of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation that he would have her license revoked if she continues to evade questions during a congressional investigation.

Drilon gave the warning after Iluminada Sebial failed to answer how much Pharamally hs in terms of dollar deposits and how the supposedly small firm managed to earn P63 million in foreign exchange gains over 2 years.

"You are changing your answer after being coached by somebody. Be careful because you are under oath," Drilon said during the Senate Blue Ribbon hearing.

The Senate Minority Leader said he would be forced to file a complaint against Sebial before the Professional Regulatory Commission for "inexcusable negligence in the performance of your duties" should the auditor fail to submit Pharmally's audit reports and other financial documents in the next hearing.

"We strongly suspect that there is fraud here in the financial statements," Drilon said.

Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman Richard Gordon backed Drilon, saying that sanctions await Pharmally officials who would not comply with the chamber's subpoena.

"If they do not show, we will put them under arrest, all of them," Gordon said.

"Tell us the truth because we have remedies under the law to make a person tell the truth," he said.

Sebial promised the senators that the documents would be submitted to the Committee.

The Senate Blue Ribbon hearing is expected to resume on September 24.

