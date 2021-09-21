

MANILA - The Department of Health was able to procure cheaper face masks even after it had transferred funds to the Department of Budget and Management to buy medical supplies, a senator said Tuesday.

In a letter dated April 14, 2020, the DOH bought 3 million surgical masks from Medical Center Trading Corporation at P16.64 per piece, said Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

This was P11.08 cheaper than face masks that cost P27.72 each that the DBM bought from Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp, he added. The latter firm is currently under investigation for alleged anomalies.

"[Health] Secretary [Francisco] Duque, it’s a proven fact already, in spite of the fact you already ordered from PS-DBM you were able to get lesser priced face masks at P16. Bakit di niyo kayang gawin 'yun (Why can't you do that) all the way?" Gordon said.

Duque said the DOH's procurement absorptive capacity was "little" and that it was short of manpower.

"We had some problems of our people who had to be quarantined, some were hospitalized during that time," he said.

"We saw cases were rising, people were getting intubated. The health care system was going to collapse so we decided talagang PS-DBM ang may kakayanan, 'yun naman ang kanilang mandato (PS-DBM can do it since it's their mandate)."

Pharmally Pharmaceuticals did not make deliveries on time and the supply was short of what was ordered, said Sen. Imee Marcos.

"I would like to belie the claim of former Undersecretary [Christopher] Lao that these suppliers were consistently able to deliver. It is not the case and this is manifested in the audit report of DBM itself," she said.

"When [DBM] Secretary [Wendel] Visado ordered an audit report, one of the key observations were various deliveries of Pharmally were made way beyond the approved delivery dates."

Marcos said the internal audit report "repeated and again the unsatisfactory progress of deliveries and the constant request of Pharmally for extension."

"Ito ba 'yung sinasabi na mga supplier na kayang-kaya magdeliver? Panay short ang delivery, panay delayed, puro extension. Meron nang liquidated damages charged," she said.

(Is this the supplier they said that can deliver readily? It delivered short on supplies and was delayed and full of extensions. There were liquidated damages charged.)

"Di naman siguro mapapatunayan na talagang may kapasidad silang mag-deliver kapag ganyan."

(I don't think this can prove they really could deliver.)

