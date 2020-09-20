Marce moving away from Philippines as LPA swirls off Visayas

MANILA — Tropical depression Marce is expected to leave the Philippines on Monday while a low pressure area drenches some parts of the country, said the state weather bureau.

Marce was almost stationary some 1,300 kilometers east northeast of Luzon’s northern tip at 3 a.m., packing 55 kph winds and 70 kph gusts, said PAGASA.

The storm is too far to affect the country and will leave on Monday morning or afternoon, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas.

A low pressure area 75 kilometers east of Borongan, Eastern Samar is unlikely to intensify and may fizzle out on Tuesday, said PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

The LPA will bring cloudy skies and thunderstorms in the Visayas and Zamboanga peninsula on Monday, Rojas told TeleRadyo.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience hot and humid weather with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon or evening, he said.

La Niña, a weather pattern characterized by more frequent rains than typical, has a 70 percent chance of emerging in the last quarter of the year, PAGASA earlier said.

The weather pattern can last until the first half of 2021, said the agency.

La Niña, caused by below-average sea surface temperatures, can occur on average every 2 to 7 years, said the US National Ocean Service.