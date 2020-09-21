COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos now over 10,400 with 21 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,411 on Monday with 21 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,014, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,619 of those infected have recovered, and 778 have died.

The DFA reported 25 new recoveries, and 1 new fatality on Monday.

21 September 2020



Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 336 in the Asia Pacific, 189 in Europe, 2,323 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 290,190 people. The tally includes 4,999 deaths, 230,233 recoveries, and 54,958 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News