The damage at Rozul Reef. AFP handout

MANILA -- Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. wants to increase military presence in the West Philippine Sea following the illegal coral destruction in Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal.

He said plans for more joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea are “in the works.”

The Philippine Coast Guard on Monday released two videos showing the massive damage on the marine environment and coral reef in the Rozul Reef and Escoda Shoal.

The videos confirm the earlier reports of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and its Western Command. The AFP and the PCG documented the destruction at the West Philippine Sea features after dozens of Chinese Maritime Militia vessels were seen and driven away from the area.

"We are increasing our footprint in the area. We can also integrate with the coast guard operations na kaalinsabay ng increased capabilities na ninanais namin makuha under EDCA na makita namin kung sino ang gumagawa nito,” Teodoro said in an interview with the media on Wednesday after the House of Representatives tackled DND’s proposed 2024 budget in the plenary.

"Dadamihan natin ang joint sails, joint patrols, it’s in the works… We will really increase that… Kaya nga humihingi kami ng increase sa MOOE (maintenance and other operating expenses) budget dito,” he added.

The lower house terminated on Wednesday the plenary debates on the proposed 2024 budget for the DND and its attached agencies.

