P75 billion investment in Maharlika still with the Treasury

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs Republic Act 11954 or the Maharlika Investment Fund Act in a ceremony at the Kalayaan Hall of Malacañan Palace in Manila on July 18, 2023. Rolando Mailo, NIB-PNA



The P75 billion contribution of the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines to the Maharlika Investment Fund is still with the Bureau of Treasury, as the Maharlika Investment Corporation Board has yet to convene and nominate a bank account.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The board is expected to convene before the year ends, according to the Department of Finance’s budget sponsor at the House of Representatives, Sultan Kudarat 2nd District Rep. Horacio Suansing Jr.

“For how long will these funds be in the Treasury and not remitted to the Maharlika Investment Corporation?” Albay 1st District Rep. Edcel Lagman asked during the House plenary debates on DOF’s proposed 2024 budget.

“This depends upon the timeline or when the Maharlika Investment Corporation Board will be convened and which by that time will nominate a bank account,” Suansing replied.

“What is the timeframe for all of this?” Lagman asked further.

“The timeline is before the year ends,” Suansing responded.

The law requires Land Bank of the Philippines and the national government to contribute P50 billion each to the MIF. The Development Bank of the Philippines is also mandated to put in P25 billion.



Suansing said the funds were earning 3% to 5% on government securities while still with the banks, However, the MIF will invest them to higher yielding securities. Asked whether the MIF received other investments, Suansing said none so far.

The implementing rules and regulations of the Philippines' first sovereign wealth fund were released in late August. The finance department said it has received applications from interested managers of the Maharlika fund.