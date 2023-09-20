Ombudsman, COA told to come up with recommendation on audit reports disclosure

MANILA — A House lawmaker on Wednesday said both the Office of the Ombudsman and the Commission on Audit (COA) should come up with a recommendation on Ombudsman Samuel Martires' suggestion to limit public access to annual audit reports.

In his previous appearance at the House for a briefing on the agency's budget, Martires sought the deletion of the provision in the budget bill mandating disclosure.

He said that findings in the annual audit reports, which agencies can still appeal and address, could be misconstrued.

During plenary deliberations on the Ombudsman's budget, Abang Lingkod party-list Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano manifested that it is better that the two agencies discuss the matter between them for Congress to decide.

"It's better siguro that the COA and the Ombudsman will talk about it and then recommend to this august body, so that, during the period of amendments it can be considered," Paduano said.

The Ombudsman's budget sponsor, Manila 6th District Rep. Bienvenido Abante agreed with the proposal.

However, Paduano urged caution in deciding on the Ombudsman's request.

"The recommendation of the Office of the Ombudsman to remove the publication of annual audit reports must be carefully evaluated so as not to undermine the principles of transparency accountability and prudent governance," Paduano said.