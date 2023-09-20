NHCP 'aware' of online disinformation on history

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) IS aware of online disinformation on history and wants a "whole of nation" approach to combatting this, a lawmaker sponsoring the agency's budget said on Wednesday.

Pangasinan Rep. Christopher de Venecia explained NHCP's program amid what Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said as "recent attempts at historical distortion."

Lagman made the inquiry on the eve of the 51st anniversary of the declaration of martial law under President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

"In terms of the historical distortion that is mentioned by the distinguished gentleman, the NHCP believes that on the issue, a whole of nation approach is necessary," De Venecia said.

"On the part of the agency, it utilizes available resources, network, and collaborate with trusted communicators and institutions in the public and academic fields and make use of new technologies to expand their audience beyond the traditional makeup," De Venecia also said.

Speaking on behalf of the agency, De Venecia also discussed the agency's National Memory Project.

"In August of this year, the NHCP launched the National Memory Project, an online platform that can hold a great number of high resolution, digitized materials concerning Philippine national and local history," De Venecia explained.

"The agency is very much aware especially of the disinformation that's being peddled online and that's why it's amping up its efforts to be able to produce all these research materials," De Venecia added.

De Venecia agreed with Lagman's position that martial law history should not be forgotten or revised.

"Whatever has happened throughout our history should be preserved and protected. It's precisely the mandate of this agency to do so," De Venecia said.

Lagman then said: "The Filipinos’ memory of this darkest era in our history must be perpetuated to prevent any attempt of repetition."

De Venecia added that the NHCP actually heads the EDSA People Power Commission.