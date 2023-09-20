Marcos certifies as urgent proposed 2024 budget bill

MANILA (UPDATED) - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday certified to the necessity of the immediate passage House Bill No. 8980, or the proposed 2024 General Appropriations bill.

In a letter addressed to House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Marcos said this is to "address the need to maintain continuous operations" following the end of the current fiscal year, as well as to "expedite the funding of various programs."

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr has certified to the necessity of the immediate passage of House Bill 8980 or the proposed 2024 General Appropriations Bill.

The certification allows Congress to approve the bill on the same day. pic.twitter.com/KFptRVB2k2 — RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@RG_Cruz12479) September 20, 2023

With this certification, Congress is allowed to approve the bill on the same day, foregoing the usual three-day gap between the approval on second and third reading.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Presidential Adviser on Legislative Affairs Mark Llandro Mendoza were furnished copies of the letter which was read into the records of the House during the plenary session Wednesday.

