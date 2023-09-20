DOJ vows airtight cases vs Surigao Del Norte 'cult', 'syndicate' leaders

MANILA - The Department of Justice is bent on pursuing the filing of cases against the Surigao Del Norte religious group led by Jay Rence Quilario alias Senior Aguila, which acts not only as a “cult” but also as a “syndicate”.

Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said they have started to move for the transfer of the filing of criminal complaints against the leaders of the cult from the provincial prosecutors office in Surigao to Manila.

“Meron talagang kulto and the reason why matatawag natin siyang kulto ay mayron talagang leader of the cult kung saan siya mismo ang nagsasabi na parang divine leader siya ng buong cult and mayron siyang story na binigay sa mga tao especially sa mga children to the effect na mayron malaking catastrophe or end of the world na daw kaya kailangan nilang lumipat doon sa bukid,” Clavano said.

“Tini-train sila na maging military agents of the cult. Kung hindi sila sumunod may physical na pang-aabuso, so the way they act para talagang sindikato and we can surmise na itong issue na ito is really a symptom of a deeper problem more, over and beyond the legal remedies that we are about to embark on."

The DOJ vowed to have “clear and airtight” cases against the leaders of the “cult” who allegedly subject their followers to sexual and physical abuse.

Clavano added that various motions for the inhibition of government prosecutors led to the possibility of creating an independent panel.

“Just because it has reached a level of national importance and it’s really a problem that is deeply rooted in that province it’s better to have siguro an independent panel of prosecutors look at the case so they can objectively assess the case and all the allegations inside the complaint,” Clavano said.

“We will look into all these allegations, we will look into these information and facts para makuha natin yong kabuuan ng storya ng issue, sana masampolan itong cult na ito para maiwasan in the future,” Clavano said.