DOJ to assist victims of Oriental Mindoro oil spill in claiming compensation

MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ), along with other government agencies, will hold a caravan in 2 towns in Oriental Mindoro to guide victims of the recent oil spill in their insurance claims.

Pola, Oriental Mindoro Mayor Jennifer Cruz said the DOJ made the commitment during their meeting on Wednesday.

Cruz said Pola and a still to be identified town will be the sites of the caravan, where other residents of towns affected by the oil spill can also go.

“Para deretso na sila magtanong kung paano ike-claim, magkano ang ike-claim, tama ang kine-claim nila, kasi sa Pola kasi marami nagkasakit. Sabi ng insurance hindi pwedeng i-claim yon, pero sabi naman ng DOJ pwedeng i-claim iyon,” Cruz said.

Cruz added the caravan will happen early October as her constituents are still reeling from the effects of the oil spill, including the temporary closure of wells in 11 barangays.

“Three months iyon na pinahinto ng DOH (Department of Health) na bawal kaming uminom ng tubig na malapit sa dalampasigan so isa iyon sa kailangan makita doon sa pagki-claim,” Cruz said.

Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said the caravan is necessary for the assessment of insurance claims to determine the full-length of the damage of the oil spill.

“Para po mas accurate po ang magiging calculations natin for the claim sa IOPC (International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds),” Clavano said.

Data from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) showed that 37,871 families or 178,306 individuals were hit by the oil spill in the areas of Calabarzon, Mimaropa, and a portion of Western Visayas.

MT Princess Empress went down in rough seas near Oriental Mindoro while carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil on Feb. 28.

