Comelec exempts fuel subsidy program from poll spending ban

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. ABS-CBN News/Mark Demayo, file

MANILA — The Commission on Elections has included the fuel subsidy for public transportation and other government aid to the transport sector in financial assistance allowed during the Barangay and Sanggunian Kabataan elections (BSKE) period.

Included in the exemptions are payouts under the Fuel Subsidy Program, the Public Utility Vehicle Contracting Program and the PUV Modernization Program.

The disbursements are allowed as long as these will not be sued to influence the October 30 elections and will not involve distribution of Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation — an aid program of the social welfare department.

Election laws mandate a spending ban during the election period.

AICS DISBURSEMENTS PROHIBITED

During the 2024 budget deliberation at the House of Representatives, the poll body's budget sponsor Surigao del Norte 1st District Rep. Francisco Jose Bingo Matugas II explained that Comelec only prohibits the grant of AICS.

"For AICS in general, the resolution states that it is not allowed during the period of October 20 to 30. But if the financial assistance is very specific, for example burial assistance, that is allowed during the period," he said,

— with RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News