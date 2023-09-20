COA: Discovery Shores should send P456-K bill to ex-DOT officials

Former Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo answers questions during a Senate hearing. ABS-CBN News/Mark Demayo, file

MANILA — The Commission on Audit said Discovery Shores Boracay should charge former officials of the Department of Tourism a total of P456,000 for their stay in the luxury resort in 2018, saying the expenses were higher than what government allows.

Former tourism secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo, former undersecretary Katherine De Castro, assistant secretary Frederick Alegre, Angelito Ucol and Julius Disamburun stayed at the five-star hotel on various dates between February to April 2018 for the government's Boracay rehabilitation efforts.

The COA Proper in May 2022 denied Discovery World Corp.'s petition for money claim for P456,716.50 for accommodations, meals and other services for being "devoid of merit."

The decision, only made public recently, was signed by then COA chairperson Rizalina Justol and commissioners Roland Pondoc and Mario Lipana.

The commission noted, among others, that the rate at Discovery Shores is P13,000 per room per night, which exceeds the P400 per day hotel and lodging fees allowed for each of the five officials.

The COA decision noted that billeting for the officials was arranged by DOT Western Visayas regional director Helen Catalbas.

According to the COA, the Tulfo-Teo and the other officials incurred expenses for meals, beverages and other services at the resort’s Sands Restaurant, Sand Bar and Indigo Bar and Spa totaling P313,716.50.

Total accommodation for the five officials and employees amounted to P143,000.

No contracts, supporting documents

"To grant the amount of claim which is immoderate and above the normal and reasonable rate of expenditures, despite the lack of contract and supporting documents, would run counter with this commission’s mandate to prevent excessive and extravagant expenditures," the COA proper said.

The commission said the billeting of the DOT officials was due to the own volition of Catalbas and the government must not be made to pay for the expenses.

"The claimant may recover directly from RD Catalbas and/or the DOT personnel who benefited from its services," the COA proper said.