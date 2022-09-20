MAYNILA -- Nagsuspinde na ng klase ang ilang mga lokal na pamahalaan ngayong Martes, Setyembre 20, dahil sa sama ng panahon dulot ng southwest monsoon o hanging habagat.

Valenzuela City (all levels, public and private, starting 12 p.m.)

Navotas City (all levels, public and private, starting 12 p.m.)

Paranaque City (all levels, public and private, starting 12 p.m.)

Muntinlupa City (all levels, public and private, starting 12 p.m.)

Malabon City (all levels. public and private, starting 12 p.m.)

Taguig City (all levels. public and private, starting 12 p.m.)

Pateros (all levels, public and private, starting 12 p.m.)

Caloocan City (all levels, public and private)

Marikina City (all levels, public and private)

Rizal province (all levels, public and private)

University of the Philippines Diliman

Una nang sinabi ng PAGASA na makakaranas ng maulap na kalangitan na may kasamang pag-ulan ang Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bataan at Zambales.

"We are expecting na magiging maulap pa rin, may pag-ulan pa rin, hindi lamang sa Metro Manila, kundi sa ilang bahagi ng Central Luzon at Southern Luzon within the next 2 days," ayon kay PAGASA weather specialist Chris Perez.

