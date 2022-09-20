MAYNILA -- Nagsuspinde na ng klase ang ilang mga lokal na pamahalaan ngayong Martes, Setyembre 20, dahil sa sama ng panahon dulot ng southwest monsoon o hanging habagat.
- Valenzuela City (all levels, public and private, starting 12 p.m.)
- Navotas City (all levels, public and private, starting 12 p.m.)
- Paranaque City (all levels, public and private, starting 12 p.m.)
- Muntinlupa City (all levels, public and private, starting 12 p.m.)
- Malabon City (all levels. public and private, starting 12 p.m.)
- Taguig City (all levels. public and private, starting 12 p.m.)
- Pateros (all levels, public and private, starting 12 p.m.)
- Caloocan City (all levels, public and private)
- Marikina City (all levels, public and private)
- Rizal province (all levels, public and private)
- University of the Philippines Diliman
Una nang sinabi ng PAGASA na makakaranas ng maulap na kalangitan na may kasamang pag-ulan ang Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bataan at Zambales.
"We are expecting na magiging maulap pa rin, may pag-ulan pa rin, hindi lamang sa Metro Manila, kundi sa ilang bahagi ng Central Luzon at Southern Luzon within the next 2 days," ayon kay PAGASA weather specialist Chris Perez.
I-refresh ang page na ito para sa updates.
