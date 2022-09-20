Home  >  News

#WalangPasok: September 20, dahil sa lakas ng ulan dulot ng habagat

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2022 10:21 AM | Updated as of Sep 20 2022 10:59 AM

MAYNILA -- Nagsuspinde na ng klase ang ilang mga lokal na pamahalaan ngayong Martes, Setyembre 20, dahil sa sama ng panahon dulot ng southwest monsoon o hanging habagat.

  • Valenzuela City (all levels, public and private, starting 12 p.m.)
  • Navotas City (all levels, public and private, starting 12 p.m.)
  • Paranaque City (all levels, public and private, starting 12 p.m.)
  • Muntinlupa City (all levels, public and private, starting 12 p.m.)
  • Malabon City (all levels. public and private, starting 12 p.m.)
  • Taguig City (all levels. public and private, starting 12 p.m.)
  • Pateros (all levels, public and private, starting 12 p.m.)
  • Caloocan City (all levels, public and private)
  • Marikina City (all levels, public and private)
  • Rizal province (all levels, public and private)
  • University of the Philippines Diliman

Una nang sinabi ng PAGASA na makakaranas ng maulap na kalangitan na may kasamang pag-ulan ang Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bataan at Zambales.

"We are expecting na magiging maulap pa rin, may pag-ulan pa rin, hindi lamang sa Metro Manila, kundi sa ilang bahagi ng Central Luzon at Southern Luzon within the next 2 days," ayon kay PAGASA weather specialist Chris Perez.

I-refresh ang page na ito para sa updates.

