HONG KONG - Lumahok sa isang global forum o summit ang Pilipinas na nagsusulong ng business collaborations sa iba-ibang bansa sa pmamagitan ng Philippine Trade and Investment Center o PTIC-HK kasama ang Philippine Consulate General Hong Kong o PCGHK. Inorganisa ang nasabing summit na 7th Belt and Road Summit o BRS ng Hong Kong Special Administrative Region o Hong Kong SAR Government at ng Hong Kong Trade Development Council o HKTDC noong September 1 hanggang 2, 2022.

Gamit ang temang “Make it Happen in the Philippines,” layon ng PTIC-HK na maka-attract ng investors mula Hong Kong, China at iba pang bansa. Kabilang sa kampanya ng Pilipinas ang mga sektor mula aerospace, automotive, copper, IT at business, at electronics.

(L) Mga lumahok sa 7th Belt and Road Summit o BRS (R) Si Vice Consul Commercial Atty. Roberto B. Mabalot, Jr. habang tinatalakay ang “Philippines as Your Preferred Destination for Doing Business”

Kaasabay ng ika-25th anibersaryo ng pagtataguyod sa HK SAR, itinuturing na signature events ang BRS at isang premier international platform para sa pagsusulong ng mga negosyo. Nilahukan ang event ng mahigit sa 6,000 senior government officials at business leaders mula sa 80 iba-ibang bansa at rehiyon kung saan tinalakay ang multilateral cooperation maging ang iba-ibang oportunidad ng pagnenegosyo.

Nagbigay rin ng pahayag si newly-elected HK SAR Chief Executive o CE John Ka Chiu Lee:

“The Initiative has brought about trade and investment co-operation, as well as infrastructure development, unleashing profound potential and opportunities. The Hong Kong SAR Government has been partnering with different stakeholders in providing Belt and Road networking opportunities for business and professionals.”

Si CE John Ka Chiu Lee sa kanyang opening remarks noong September 1, 2022

Dagdag pa ni CE Lee, handang-handa ang Hong Kong makipag-partner sa Belt and Road companies at magbibigay sila ng kaukulang project financing, professional services support, innovation at technology at iba pa para sa pagsusulong ng mga negosyo at pamumuhunan.

Ibinahagi rin ng PTIC-HK sa mga foreign investor ang iba-ibang investment projects sa Pilipinas tulad ng Economic Zone Authority o CEZA, Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority o SBMA, at Zamboanga City Special Economic Zone o ZCSEZA. Hinikayat naman ni Vice Consul Commercial Atty. Roberto B. Mabalot, Jr. ang mga investor na magnegosyo sa Pilipinas.