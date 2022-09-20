Office of the Press Secretary

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Is in talks with several renewable energy firms to improve the Philippines’ energy mix, a Malacañang official said on Tuesday.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles gave the comment when asked if Marcos has a scheduled meeting with tech giant Tesla.

“May mga new and sustainable fuels na kausap ang ating Pangulo,” she said in a Facebook Live video that was broadcast on state television PTV.

(The President is talking with those engaged in new and sustainable fuels.)

“Essential na bahagi ng pag-transform sa ating ekonomiya ang energy,” she said, noting that this does not mean that Marcos has already scored a meeting with Tesla.

(Energy is an essential component of transforming our economy.)

“For most sa bahagi ng economic transformation ay ang pagpupuno para maging tama yung supply ng kuryente o energy para mapaandar ang ating mga negosyo,” she added.

(Most part of the economic transformation is making sure that the energy supply is enough to keep our businesses running.)

Marcos is in the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and woo investors on the sidelines of the international event.

Aside from meeting his Filipino supporters in Northern America, Marcos also rang the closing bell of the New York Stock Exchange.

“Hinikayat niya ang mga tao to invest in one of the fastest growing economies with good fundamentals, walang iba kung di ang bayan natin,” Cruz-Angeles said.

(He urged investors to invest in the fastest-growing economies, the Philippines, which has good fundamentals.)

“Matapos po ang kaniyang pagbibigay ng talumpati, may konting diskusyon, may konting question and answer with the vice chairman of the New York Stock Exchange,” she said.

(After he delivered his address, there were some discussions and question and answer portion with the vice chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.)

The President and the Philippine delegation is expected to meet more business leaders in their 6-day US trip in hopes to attract investors, the Press Secretary said.

“One of the things we need to do para maging masigla ang ating ekonomiya is yung pagpasok ng investors,” she said.

“We had instituted tax reforms. Marami po tayong magagandang legislation that is geared towards not just foreign investment but geared towards investment and geared towards creating a more active, robust economy,” she said.

Meantime, Cruz-Angeles said that Marcos has yet to choose his new Executive Secretary after his long-time lawyer Vic Rodriguez resigned from the post last weekend.

“Mayroon pong mga kinoconsider na pangalan sa ngayon pero wala pa pong lumalabas na appointment,” she said.

Cruz-Angeles said Rodriguez would start working as the President’s new chief of staff as soon as possible, but Malacañang has yet to release his official appointment documents.

