High-school students walk along Dagat-dagatan Street in Caloocan City on Sept. 19 after classes as habagat brings sudden torrential rains in the metro. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — A low pressure area and the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring more rains to parts of Luzon and the Visayas, state weather bureau PAGASA said on Tuesday.

The habagat is affecting Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas, PAGASA said in a 24-hour forecast issued 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the LPA was 715 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora at 3 p.m. It is unlikely to strengthen into a tropical cyclone as it moves away from the Philippine area, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauran-Jorda.

But the LPA and the habagat will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, and the Samar provinces, the weather agency said.

It said the rest of the country might experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warned of "possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains."

Bad weather earlier Tuesday forced the cancellation of classes in parts of Metro Manila and Luzon.



