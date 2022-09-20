A Filipino-American was killed in San Lorenzo, California in what authorities suspect to be a case of road rage shooting.

Authorities said they received a shooting report at 4:27 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and Lewelling Boulevard. The victim was found suffering gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead by responding paramedics.

Local news network KTVU identified the victim as Reinheart Asuncion, who just got married to his wife Love four months ago in the Philippines.

Asuncion's wife told KTVU that they were chatting around the time of the incident, when she heard her husband getting involved in a dispute with several people in another car. The argument reportedly led to a chase with the victim confronting the suspect, which ended in a shooting.

Authorities believe the suspect fled the scene via the 880 Freeway and urge those who have information on the incident to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

RELATED VIDEO: