Active habagat to dump rains over Luzon for 2 days: PAGASA

High school students walk along Dagat-dagatan Street in Caloocan City on September 19, 2022 as the monsoon season brings sudden torrential rains in the metro. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Time to pack an umbrella, Kapamilya. Monsoon rains may persist over parts of Luzon for the next 2 days, weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

Weather specialist Chris Perez said the southwest monsoon or habagat continues to prevail over Central and Southern Luzon. Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bataan and Zambales may experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

"Kaya napakadalas ng thunderstorm activity ngayon ay napaka-active po talaga ng habagat," Perez said in a TeleRadyo interview.

"We are expecting na magiging maulap pa rin, may pag-ulan pa rin, hindi lamang sa Metro Manila, kundi sa ilang bahagi ng Central Luzon at Southern Luzon within the next 2 days," he added.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

Meanwhile, the rest of the country may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

