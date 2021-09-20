MANILA - The local government of Quezon City on Monday announced it will open 37,000 online slots for its one-day COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sept. 23.

Those from priority groups A1 to A5 may avail of the vaccines. The online booking will start on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 6 a.m. through the QC Vax Easy Plus system.

The new system allows users to select the vaccination time and venue convenient to them.

"We hope that through this modification, we can reduce the number of defaulters or individuals who have been given slots by the city but don’t show up at the site because the time and date assigned to them doesn’t suit their schedule," Mayor Joy Belmote said.

Individuals who are interested to sign up for the city’s vaccination program are encouraged to do so through this link.

Quezon City has so far administered around three million doses of vaccines for both first and second doses.

