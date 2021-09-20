PH receives over 500,000 more Pfizer doses vs COVID-19

MANILA - The Philippines received on Monday an additional 561,600 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as the country continues to fight a surge in infections.

The additional Pfizer vaccines from the COVAX Facility arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Monday night.

With the arrival of the new batch of vaccines, the Philippines has so far received a total of 64,942,000 vaccine doses.

A total of 9,586,270 doses were delivered from September 13 to 19. This has been the highest weekly delivery received by the country since February.

Of the more than 9.58 million doses delivered last week, 6.65 million were combined doses of Sinovac, Pfizer, Moderna and Sputnik V procured by the government, as well as 909,400 doses of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines purchased by the private sector and local government units. A total of 2.02 million doses were also donated from the COVAX Facility.

"We are now beginning to reap the benefits of having a forward-looking and sustainable plan in our vaccine procurement. We will continue to negotiate and hopefully sustain this bulk allocation and delivery schedule in the coming weeks," vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. said in a statement.

He earlier said the government was expecting more than 34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers this month. Of this number, more than 13,000,000 doses have been delivered so far.

Galvez also said the government is currently in negotiations to scale up the country's monthly vaccine allocation.

The Philippines has one of the highest number of coronavirus cases in Asia and has been battling the epidemic since March last year, which has hamstrung efforts to revive an economy that contracted 9.6 percent in 2020.

As of September 19, the country has administered 41,414,015 jabs, of which 18,560,409 are fully vaccinated individuals, or 24.06 percent of the 77 million target population.

Over 22.85 million vaccine doses have also been administered as the first shot.

The National Task Force said 84.47 percent of the target population in the National Capital Region have received at least one dose, while 66.37 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, has now fully vaccinated 26.64 percent of its target population, while Region XI has completely inoculated 22.40 percent of its population. In Calabarzon, 21.35 percent have been fully vaccinated while 20.85 percent have been fully vaccinated in Region VII, according to data from the National Vaccination Operations Center.

As of Monday, the country recorded a total of 2,385,616 COVID-19 cases. The tally includes 36,934 deaths, 2,171,832 recoveries, and 176,850 active cases.