P7.4B worth of fake goods destroyed in Valenzuela

MANILA - The Bureau of Customs on Monday destroyed P7.4 billion worth of shredded counterfeit goods which were seized from a Pasay City storage area earlier.

Most of the items, which range from clothes with designers’ labels, and personal care items, were from China, costing the Philippine government an approximate P700 million in lost revenues, said BOC.

Customs agents earlier conducted the inspection of a storage area in Bagong Milenyo, leading to a seizure of various counterfeit items bearing registered brands worth P7,429,638,000.

“Items like these not only destroy the economy and indirectly affect the people, are not released to the market,” BOC chief customs operations Officer Edgardo Padre Jr. said.

“We have no recourse but to destroy them."

Padre said these condemnation activities of fake goods, such as this one in Valenzuela City, serve as a “deterrent”.

“Malaking bagay kasi ang puhunan na nilalagay dito… the possibility of being charged criminally, malaking deterrent yung mga huli na ganito in preventing people in engaging in such businesses,” Padre said.

Collector of customs II officer Enrico Turingan said they are preparing the necessary complaints and charges against those responsible for bringing these counterfeit goods into the country.

“Violation of the Intellectual Property Law basically ang basis ng charge natin," he said.

Turingan believes these items were planned to be sold online, instead of in physical stores due to the pandemic.

“Ang babala po ay gusto kong i-direct sa mga consume r- mag-ingat po tayo sa mga counterfeit items. Alam nating magandang makamura, but we have to take into consideration yung safety natin,” he warned.

“They may be procured at a lower cost, (pero) hindi siya dumaan sa maayos na proseso at ang mga ginamit na materyales may not go thru the proper procedure. I’d like to encourage you to buy the original items."

