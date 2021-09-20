Most Filipinos successfully left Afghanistan, DFA says

Taliban soldiers stand in front of a sign at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 9, 2021. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters/file

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday said most Filipinos have evacuated from Afghanistan since Taliban militants took control of the Middle Eastern state last month.

The DFA said it will continue to closely monitor the situation in Afghanistan.

"The Philippine government likewise reiterates its earlier call for all Filipinos to avoid traveling to Afghanistan regardless of the purpose. The security situation in Afghanistan remains critically unstable for the welfare of Filipinos overseas, and quality of life in the country is not guaranteed," it said in a statement.

"The government further reminds all Filipinos that the total ban on deployment of Filipinos to Afghanistan remains strictly in place."

As of Sept. 16, at least 191 Filipinos have left the Middle Eastern state. The DFA last estimated that 20 Filipinos are still in the country.

The foreign office last August issued Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan, which prompted mandatory evacuation of Filipinos, after Taliban militants overtook the country, including its capital Kabul, amid the withdrawal of American forces.

Filipinos still in Afghanistan were advised to reach out through the following contact details:

Whatsapp/Viber: +923335244762

Messenger/Facebook: facebook.com/atnofficers.islamabadpe or facebook.com/OFWHelpPH

Email: isbpeatn@gmail.com



