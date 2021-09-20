Home  >  News

Batanes to be placed under ECQ due to rising COVID-19 cases

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2021 05:27 PM

Batanes will be placed under the government's strictest community quarantine level starting Monday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the provincial government announced.

The northern archipelagic province will be placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) for 2 weeks or until October 4, the provincial government said in a Facebook post.

On Monday, the provincial government also reported 100 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 138 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 138, 121 are active cases after the province recorded 17 recoveries. Batanes has yet to report a death due to the respiratory illness.

The announcement on lockdown restrictions comes about a week since the provincial government declared a state of calamity after Batanes was battered by Typhoon Kiko.

