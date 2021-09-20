Health workers inoculate San Fernando, Pampanga residents under the A4 category against COVID-19 during the Office of the Vice President’s Vaccine Express initiative at the Laus Convention Center on Sept. 17, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP/File

MANILA — The Philippines has fully vaccinated least 18.5 million people against COVID-19, Malacañang said on Tuesday, as the country continues to battle an uptick in coronavirus infections.

Authorities have administered 41.4 million COVID-19 shots, of which around 22.8 million were first jabs, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

At least 18,560,409 people have been fully immunized so far, he said in a press briefing.

Government aims to vaccinate up to 70 percent of the country's 109 million people before the year ends to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

Authorities are studying vaccinating the general adult population by October if jabs are enough, President Rodrigo Duterte said.

The Philippines expects to take delivery of 61 million vaccine doses between this month and the next, an official earlier said.

The Philippines, which is fighting one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, has confirmed some 2.3 million coronavirus infections, including about 36,000 deaths overall.



Authorities are testing a new alert system with granular lockdowns in Metro Manila in a bid to better contain COVID-19 clusters while allowing business activity.

At least 6.4 million of Metro Manila's around 13 million people have completed their coronavirus vaccination, Roque said.

— With a report from Reuters



