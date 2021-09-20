Home  >  News

San Pedro College-Davao City grad tops Sept. 2021 Respiratory Therapist Licensure exam

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2021 07:16 PM

MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Monday announced that 109 out of 186 passed the Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination given this month.

Neil Lester Mansueto De Ocampo of San Pedro College-Davao City topped the exams with an 85.25 percent rating while Argie Go Cotiamco of Perpetual Help College of Manila (84.50) and Shayra Arab Aldani of Universidad de Zamboanga (84.25) took 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2021/tvpatrol/09/14/top10.jpg

The PRC said the date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful exam takers will be announced soon.

Here are the successful examinees.
Card

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  PRC   Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination   Sept. 2021 Respiratory Therapist Licensure exam  