MANILA - The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on Monday announced that 109 out of 186 passed the Respiratory Therapist Licensure Examination given this month.

Neil Lester Mansueto De Ocampo of San Pedro College-Davao City topped the exams with an 85.25 percent rating while Argie Go Cotiamco of Perpetual Help College of Manila (84.50) and Shayra Arab Aldani of Universidad de Zamboanga (84.25) took 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

The PRC said the date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful exam takers will be announced soon.

Here are the successful examinees.

