Police station chief sacked due to safety protocol violations at Manila Bay

Dozens of people troop to Manila Baywalk on Sunday morning to get a glimpse of the artificial white sand dumped in the area. Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Manila's police chief on Sunday sacked a station commander for allegedly not preventing violations of COVID-19 safety protocols by people visiting the "white sand beach" area of Manila Bay.

Manila police District Director Rolando Miranda said he "issued an administrative relief this afternoon" against Ermita Police Station Commander Ariel Caramoan following the violation of COVID-19 safety protocols in Manila Bay "white sand beach" this morning. https://t.co/Eyp5HzRjsL — Michael Joe Delizo (@michael_delizo) September 20, 2020

Manila Police District Director Rolando Miranda said he issued an administrative relief against Ermita Police Station Commander Ariel Caramoan after authorities supposedly failed to implement safety protocols at the controversial baywalk.

The Ermita Police Station has jurisdiction over the Manila Bay area.

Hundreds of people flocked to Manila Bay on Sunday morning to get a glimpse of the artificial white sand, made of crushed dolomite rocks, dumped in the area as part of the beach nourishment project.

-- With a report from Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News