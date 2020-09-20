Police station chief sacked due to safety protocol violations at Manila Bay

MANILA - Manila's police chief on Sunday sacked a station commander for allegedly not preventing violations of COVID-19 safety protocols by people visiting the "white sand beach" area of Manila Bay.
Manila Police District Director Rolando Miranda said he issued an administrative relief against Ermita Police Station Commander Ariel Caramoan after authorities supposedly failed to implement safety protocols at the controversial baywalk.
The Ermita Police Station has jurisdiction over the Manila Bay area.
Hundreds of people flocked to Manila Bay on Sunday morning to get a glimpse of the artificial white sand, made of crushed dolomite rocks, dumped in the area as part of the beach nourishment project.
-- With a report from Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
