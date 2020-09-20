Magnitude 5.2 quake strikes off Davao Occidental

MANILA—A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off Davao Occidental on Sunday night, Phivolcs said.

The tremor happened 41 kilometers northwest of Don Marcelino town at 9:28 p.m., state seismologists said.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 175 kilometers, according to Phivolcs.

Intensity III was felt in General Santos City, while Instrumental Intensity III was recorded in Alabel, Sarangani.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage but may spawn aftershocks, Philvolcs added.