LPA off northern Luzon now tropical depression 'Marce'

MANLA - A low pressure area off Palawan has intensified into Tropical Depression Marce on Sunday afternoon, the state weather bureau said.

As of 4 p.m., Marce was 1,275 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, with gusts of up to 55 kph.

It is moving north northwest at 15 kph.

PAGASA weather forecaster Joey Figuracion said Marce, the 13th storm this year, is not expected to have any direct effect on the country's weather.

It is also expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility within 24 hours.

Figuracion said there are no other weather systems affecting the country, but scattered rains due to localized thunderstorms may be experienced.

