Duterte flew to Davao City for the weekend: Palace

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte flew to his hometown Davao City over the weekend, Malacañang said Sunday.

Duterte will present his weekly report to the public from there, according to his spokesman Harry Roque.

The President first returned to his hometown in May after 2 months of isolation in Malacañang due to strict lockdowns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been the President's habit to spend weekends in Davao City with his family.

-- Report from Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News