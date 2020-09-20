DFA reports 4 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total now at 10,390

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,390 on Sunday with 4 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.
Only 3,019, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,594 of those infected have recovered, and 777 have died.
The DFA reported no new recovery, and no new fatality on Sunday.
Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 332 in the Asia Pacific, 195 in Europe, 2,326 in the Middle East and Africa, and 166 in the Americas.
In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 286,743 people. The tally includes 4,984 deaths, 229,865 recoveries, and 51,894 active cases.
- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
