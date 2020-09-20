Brewing storm spotted off Batanes, unlikely to approach PH landmass

MANILA - A low pressure area was spotted in the northeastern border of the Philippine area of responsibility early Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

The brewing storm, last estimated 1,340 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes, has no direct effect on the country, said PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin de la Cruz.

"Mababa naman ang tiyansa na lumapit pa ito sa ating kalupaan. Generally ay paakyat at magre-recurve o lilihis pa ito," she said.

(It has a low chance of moving close to Philippine landmass. Generally, it will move north and recurve.)

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms, she added.

