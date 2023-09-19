Wage hike for gov't workers faces delay as study hits snag

Teacher Sylvia Aquino makes last-minute preparation inside a kindergarten classroom devoid of any decoration at Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday, August 28, 2023. The Department of Education issued Order No. 21 mandating all public schools to ensure that school grounds, classrooms, and all other school facilities are clean from unnecessary decoration, clarifying that appropriate visual aids may be used on related topics during classes. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Public school teachers and other government workers may have to wait a little longer for a salary increase in 2024 after the government's planned study on the wage adjustment hit a snag.

During Day 1 of plenary deliberations on the proposed 2024 budget, House Appropriations Committee Senior Vice Chair Stella Quimbo revealed that the procurement of a study on the wage hike has been delayed.

"Unfortunately nagkaroon ng failure sa bidding and therefore magkakaroon ng negotiated procurement. In which case, magkakaroon po ng kaunting delay sa ating pag-aaral," Marikina Rep. Quimbo said.

"Kapag matuloy po ang negotiated procurement by October, by December po natin makukuha ang results ng pag-aaral," Quimbo added.

ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro then inquired how this affects the implementation of the increase.

Quimbo said the increase could be made retroactive in case of a delay.

Castro welcomed the answer as she noted this means that clothing and uniform allowances would be increased under the proposal as well.