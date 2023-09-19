Senate detains employer of abused maid for 'evading questions, lying'

Elvie Vergara during a Senate investigation on Sept. 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The employer who allegedly abused household helper Elvie Vergara was detained by the Senate on Tuesday for "continuously evading of questions" and "falsely testifying" during the justice panel's investigation.

France Ruiz and her family were accused of torturing their maid Vergara to the point that the victim was blinded due to her injuries.

During Wednesday's hearing, Ruiz repeatedly denied abusing the maid as she accused 2 other individuals of hurting the victim.

Senators were irked by Ruiz's denial, prompting Sen. Jinggoy Estrada to cite her in contempt.

Ruiz is currently detained inside the Senate jail while the Committee will be conducting parallel investigations on the case to finalize charges.