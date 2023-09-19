President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administers the oath to newly promoted Philippine National Police officials at the Malacañang Palace on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool.

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr on Tuesday warned the newly- promoted police officials that his government would not go easy on those who commit actions that destroy public trust in the national police.

During his speech at the oath-taking in Malacañang, Marcos said: "Mark my words, there will be no room for leniency for those who engage in acts that tarnish the reputation of our police and jeopardize the safety of our people."

"To our new officers here, I urge you to keep your integrity at all times and remain steadfast in your commitment to public service amidst the many challenges faced by your institutions,” he added.

Marcos also challenged the Philippine National Police (PNP) officials to be “agents of positive change” in the community.

“The Filipino people expect you to develop a police force that is capable, professional, responsive to the needs of the communities that it serves,” he said.



“As leaders, you have to uphold the highest standards of ethics, of professionalism, compassion for human rights, not only amongst ourselves but also amongst our citizens," he said.

"I expect you to always lead by example and ensure that every officer and every personnel under your command adheres to the highest standards and principles that we have set for them,” he added.

The President also assured the PNP officials that his administration will remain supportive of the national police's plans and programs to boost their capability.

“As you perform your duties in securing our people, you and your families can rest assured of the government’s full support of your welfare and overall well-being,” he said.

A total of 57 newly-promoted police officials took oath before the President.

These officials were promoted from April 2020 to July 2023. Another batch will take their oath before the President on September 27, Malacañang said.

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) earlier urged Marcos Jr to enforce an iron fist on the national police amid cases of impunity and possible brutality, hoping this would create a "fear factor" among cops.

VACC President Arsenio "Boy" Evangelista lamented that cops were involved in drugs cases and other crimes, saying they were able to "reclaim the streets" of Manila.



It also seemed that there were more corrupt policemen than those with moral high ground, said the VACC chief.

Evangelista's statement came after the killing of a 17-year old boy by police officers who mistook him for an escaping suspect.