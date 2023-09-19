DOJ: 'Cult' members in Surigao Del Norte facing criminal complaints

The Department of Justice on Tuesday said members of a supposed cult in Socorro, Surigao Del Norte are already facing multiple complaints of qualified trafficking, kidnapping and serious illegal detention, and child abuse.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said sexual exploitation cases happening not only in Socorro but in the whole country as well should be stopped.

“Ide-demanda natin lahat ng dapat maidemanda upang sila ay managot sa batas,” Remulla said.

In the information provided by the DOJ to the media, those who are facing prosecution at the provincial prosecutors office of Surigao Del Norte are as follows:

Jay Rence Quilario alias Senior Aguila, Mamerto Galanida, Karren Sanico, Jr., Janeth Ajoc, Wenefredo Buntad, Giovanni Lasala, Ibrahim Adlao, Jovelito Atchecoso, Sergio Cubillan, Daryl Buntad, Jonry Elandag, Yure Gary Portilio, Florencio Quiban.

Standing as complainants are Municipal Mayor Riza Rafonselle Timcang, Municipal Social Welfare Development Officer Chien Cen Dizon and the National Bureau of Investigation Caraga.

Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano however said the prosecutors are facing various motions to inhibit filed by the respondents.

“So as per our information, wala pa pong preliminary investigation na nangyayari because pinapa-inhibit yung mga prosecutors natin,” Clavano said.

Clavano added that since the controversy has already gained national attention after the privilege speech of Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the complaints may be transferred from Surigao to Manila.