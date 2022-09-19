Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri leads the Senate in presenting to British Ambassador Laure Beaufils Senate Resolution No. 14 expressing its sympathy and condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Sept. 19, 2022. Voltaire F. Domingo, Senate PRIB

MANILA - The Philippine Senate on Monday paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The chamber passed Senate Resolution No. 14 expressing its "profound sympathy and sincere condolences" on the passing of the queen.

“We pay tribute to the Queen's extraordinary reign and her majesty's remarkable life of duty and service as head of state of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and head of the Commonwealth," Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said.

"She will always be remembered as a symbol of stability who played a crucial role in her country ’s history amidst this changing and challenging times,” he added.

Zubiri and the other senators presented the Senate Resolution to British Ambassador Laure Beaufils during the Senate plenary session.

Beaufils, who was wearing black, accepted the resolution.

Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.

- report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News

