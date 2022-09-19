MANILA - Former Vice President and Angat Buhay Chairperson Leni Robredo led Monday the opening of the Museo ng Pag-Asa in Quezon City which showcases memorabilia from her 2022 campaign with her running-mate former senator Kiko Pangilinan.

The museum, which also houses the Angat Buhay office, features various artworks such as paintings, clothes, a donated bicycle and a motorcycle given by supporters during and after the campaign.

“Hindi na lang siya display ng mga naipon, pero isang lugar siya na patuloy ang pag-aambag ng mga tao. Whether kasama namin during the campaign or hindi, welcome dito. Kasi kaya nga siya Museo ng Pag-Asa eh, kasi yung pag-asang dala-dala natin, na lahat tayo maging bahagi ng pagpapabuti ng bansa natin,” Robredo said.

A video wall features clips from huge campaign rallies held in various provinces.

“Sobrang nostalgic yung feeling. Pero parang happy kind of nostalgia, na lalo na 'pag - kasi marami tayong monitors dito - 'pag nakikita ko yung scenes from the campaign, ta's naririnig ko yung mga tugtog during the campaign, sobrang saya. Parang nare-relieve yung feeling mo during the rallies," said Robredo.

"Hindi siya malungkot, in the sense na malungkot dahil natalo. Hindi eh. Baligtad. Kasi 'pag pumasok pa lang - ako everyday ko to nakikita - pero yung effect sa akin, pareho,” she added.

Several artists such as Toym Imao, Robert Alejandro, and Kevin Eric Raymundo, also known as Tarantadong Kalbo, gave their contribution by painting murals in the museum.

“Para sa amin, parang part ng catharsis eto. Parang nagkaroon kami ng continuation kung anuman ang inambag naming sining. Nagkaroon kami muling pagkakataon para i-share ang art namin para sa mga naniniwala kung ano ang pinaglalaban ng eleksyon na iyon,” Imao said.

The museum is open to the public Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservation must be made online [https://ticket2me.net/e/35595] due to space limitation, as well as health protocols.

