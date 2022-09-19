Commuters queue to ride the bus carousel system on Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) - Crossing in Mandaluyong city. on September 14, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) — The Philippines recorded 14,707 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, or a daily average of 2,101, which is four percent lower than the week of Sept. 5-11, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

According to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, this is the fourth straight week with weekly cases below 20,000. There were 18,910 infections logged in the week of Aug. 22 to 28, and 17,121 cases in the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4. Last week, DOH reported 15,379 cases from Sept. 5 to 11.

Of the additional infections from Sept. 12 to 18, seven or 0.05 percent were severe and critical. The DOH said that as of Sunday, 772 or 10 percent of the total COVID-19 admissions in the country were in those conditions.

Up to 637 or 24.1 percent of 2,638 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied. Meanwhile, the non-ICU bed utilization rate was at 28.9 percent.

During the past week, the DOH said it also verified 248 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. The deaths occurred in the following months:

36 in September 2022

14 in August 2022

2 in July 2022

22 in June 2022

28 in May 2022

2 in March 2022

6 in February 2022

16 in January 2022

1 in December 2021

7 in Novemner 2021

72 in October 2021

14 in September 2021

8 in August 2021

3 in June 2021

2 in May 2021

4 in April 2021

4 in March 2021

3 in February 2021

1 in January 2021

1 in November 2020

2 in July 2020

This is the lowest number of deaths reported in five weeks, or since the week of Aug. 8 to 14, when the DOH logged 229 deaths, ABS-CBN IRG said.

This is also the first time in five weeks that the number of deaths per week fell below 300. In the weeks of Aug. 15 to Sept. 11, the number of deaths per week was between 354 to 300.

NEW CASES ABOVE 3,000 ANEW

Later in the day, the DOH said it recorded 3,119 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,923,727.

Thirty-eight deaths were also recorded, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 62,587.

Active cases stood at 27686, while those who recovered from the illness now reached 3,833,454.

Of the newly reported infections, 1,374 are from Metro Manila.

At least 72.8 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 18.8 million have received their booster shots.

The World Health Organization said that the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases globally dropped dramatically, urging the world to seize the opportunity to end the pandemic.

Newly reported cases of the disease, which has killed millions since being identified in late 2019, fell to the lowest level the previous week since March 2020, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic," he told reporters. "We are not there yet, but the end is in sight."

While US President Joe Biden said in an interview aired Sunday that the COVID-19 pandemic in his country is over, such is not the case in the Philippines, according to an infectious diseases specialist.

Dr. Rontgene Solante said Monday there is still a continuing community transmission of coronavirus in the Philippines.

- with Agence France-Presse and Davinci Maru, ABS-CBN News

