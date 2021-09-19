San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza tests positive for COVID-19 anew

Bishop Gerardo Alminaza. Photo from the Diocese of San Carlos

MANILA - The bishop of the Diocese of San Carlos in Negros Occidental has tested positive for COVID-19 again, the chancery of the diocese said Sunday.

In a statement, Chancellor Rev. Fr. Marjun Almario said Bishop Gerardo Alminaza is asymptomatic and has to isolate himself.

This is the second time Alminaza contracted COVID-19. He first tested positive in June.

"We encourage those persons that he may have interacted with these past few days to observe home quarantine and cooperate with the authorities for proper health protocols," Almario wrote.

"We ask for everyone's prayers for his fast healing as well as for other COVID-19 patients. Let us continue as well to pray for those in the frontlines who are constantly taking risks to care for us," he added.

News of Alminaza's condition came days after the chancery of the Archdiocese of Manila announced that Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Philippines is battling a new wave of COVID-19 cases due to the more transmissible Delta variant, which is currently stretching the country's health care capacity.

As of Sunday, the country has recorded a total of 2,366,749 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 178,196 are active.

The death toll stood at 36,788, while 2,151,765 have recovered.