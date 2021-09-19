LPA east of N. Samar to dampen many parts of country

MANILA - A low pressure area east of Northern Samar will bring rains to parts of Bicol, Quezon, Visayas, and Mindanao on Sunday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA, embedded in the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), was last estimated 125 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar at 3 a.m., PAGASA said in its 5 a.m. bulletin.

It is forecast to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Bicol, Quezon, Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and SOCCSKSARGEN, qaccording to the weather bureau.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rains or thunderstorms due to ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.