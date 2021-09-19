Kalibo bishop urges Catholics to oppose casino project in Boracay



MANILA - Bishop Jose Corazon Tala-oc of the Diocese of Kalibo on Sunday urged the public to oppose the proposed casino project in Boracay Island.

In a pastoral letter, Tala-oc expressed his opposition to the plan, saying Boracay's role in the country's economy is enough as it is.

"Boracay is God's gift to Aklan and to the whole world. It has become a family destination, a venue for educational advancement and entrepreneurship. It offers a wider avenue for employment, good source of livelihood for our people and revenues for the government. There is so much that Boracay Island can offer because it is already a paradise. But why do we need to put up a gambling casino?" he wrote.

He also called on both the government and the faithful to express their opposition to the plan.

"I also appeal to our leaders in the province not to allow gambling casino that will destroy our cherished island. I also call on all our priests in the Diocese of Kalibo, with our Parish Pastoral Councils, Lay organizations, Movements, Associations and Societies to form discerning groups and say "No to Gambling Casino, No to Gambling in Boracay".

We, Aklanons, have the responsibility to take care and protect Boracay," Tala-oc added.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said he will allow a casino to be built in Boracay, reversing his previous stance over the tourist destination because he said the government needed more funds now.