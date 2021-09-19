Duterte to participate in UN General Assembly high-level general debate

MANILA - Malacañang on Sunday said President Rodrigo Duterte will participate in the High-Level General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) next week.

In a statement, the Office of the Presidential Protocol and Office of Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs said Duterte, during the event, will be advancing Philippine positions on global issues such as universal access to COVID-19 vaccines, climate change, human rights and international and regional security developments.

"The President will speak on the first day of the High-Level General Debate on 21 September 2021 within the 1600H-1800H window, New York time (22 September 2021 between 0400H and 0600H, Philippine Standard Time)," it added.

The High-Level General Debate will be presided over by H.E. Abdulla Shahid of Maldives, the incoming President of the 76th UNGA. It will follow a hybrid format of virtual and in-person attendance due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.