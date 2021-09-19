(UPDATE) The Philippines received on Sunday an additional 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as the country continues to fight a surge in infections.

Three million additional Sinovac doses, which is part of the 12 million doses procured by government, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 past 6 p.m.

Another two million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX Facility also arrived late Sunday night.

LOOK: More than 2 million doses of Pfizer vaccine donated by the COVAX facility arrived in the country tonight.



Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. earlier said the government was expecting more than 34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers this month.

The country has so far received more than 58 million vaccine doses, as of September 17.

The Philippines has one of the highest number of coronavirus cases in Asia and has been battling the epidemic since March last year, which has hamstrung efforts to revive an economy that contracted 9.6 percent in 2020.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated some 17.9 million people, with 22.5 million yet to receive their second dose.

As of Sunday, the country recorded a total of 2,366,749 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 178,196 were active.

The death toll stood at 36,788, while 2,151,765 recovered.