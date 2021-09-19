The Philippines received Sunday an additional three million doses of Sinovac vaccines as the country continues to fight a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The new batch of Sinovac doses, which is part of the 12 million doses procured by government, arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 past 6 p.m.

Another two million doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from the COVAX Facility are also expected to arrive late night Sunday.

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. earlier said the government is expecting more than 34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different manufacturers this month.

The country has so far received more than 58 million vaccine doses as of September 17.

The Philippines has among the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Asia and has been battling an epidemic since March last year, which has hamstrung efforts to revive an economy that contracted 9.6 percent in 2020.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated some 17.9 million people, with 22.5 million yet to receive their second dose.

As of Sunday, the country has recorded a total of 2,366,749 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 178,196 are active.

The death toll stood at 36,788, while 2,151,765 have recovered.