P500,000 reward up for Zamboanga del Norte kidnapping suspect

Courtesy of Zamboanga del Norte Police Provincial Office

MANILA - Authorities are offering a cash reward of up to P500,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect linked to the abduction of a Filipino-American in Sirawai town, Zamboanga del Norte.

The Sirawai government and the Philippine National Police said P100,000 will be given to any person who can give "positive information" on Anerson Manambahi Tungayao, also known as Ganison.

A bounty of P500,000 will also be given for the "neutralization" of Tungayao, who was identified as the suspect in the kidnapping of Rex Triplet on Wednesday, September 16.

According to police, to neutralize means to capture the suspect or being killed during an operation.

On September 16, Triplet, 64, and his wife Celsa, 23, were on their way home riding a motorcycle when they were confronted by 4 men. The couple are residents of Barangay Piacan, Sirawai.

The armed men, clad in camouflage uniforms, took Triplet to the hinterland of Barangay Tapanayan in Sirawai.

Meanwhile, the victim's wife escaped and sought help from local officials.