P1.1 million worth of marijuana seized at Port of Clark

MANILA - Some P1.1 million worth of marijuana was seized at the Port of Clark in Pampanga, the Bureau of Customs said Saturday.
The illegal drugs were discovered inside a shipment declared "coffee T-shirt bookbag" from California, which arrived on September 8.
Upon inspection, a customs examiner found 3 packs of coffee beans containing marijuana. The illicit substance, of Kush variety, weighed 980 grams.
"The shipment was subjected to K-9 sniffing and samples were taken for the conduct of laboratory testing and chemical analysis, which confirmed positive result for the presence of marijuana," the BOC said in a statement.
The seized items were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. It was the 19th shipment of drugs seized by the port, the BOC added.
